Is this a Prime Time To acquire Etsy Inc. (ETSY) stock

After finishing at $105.98 in the prior trading day, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at $103.71, down -2.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5642706 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETSY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $85 from $150 previously.

On January 27, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $117.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,458,120 led to the insider holds 107,305 shares of the business.

Kumar Rachana sold 1,644 shares of ETSY for $200,091 on Feb 28. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 6,705 shares after completing the transaction at $121.71 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Glaser Rachel C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,822 shares for $125.54 each. As a result, the insider received 2,488,428 and left with 49,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $151.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.78% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.21M with a Short Ratio of 14.38M, compared to 12.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.51% and a Short% of Float of 11.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.77 and -$5.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.22. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $750.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $780.9M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $717.14M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $622.2M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $703M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $562.42M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.