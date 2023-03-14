Is this a Prime Time To acquire FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) stock

The price of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) closed at $17.84 in the last session, down -0.50% from day before closing price of $17.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3214161 shares were traded. FSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $21.50 from $19.50 previously.

On June 18, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $23.

On March 05, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Hovde Group initiated its Outperform rating on March 05, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Sandler Elizabeth bought 2,500 shares for $19.64 per share. The transaction valued at 49,100 led to the insider holds 4,640 shares of the business.

Gerson Brian bought 3,000 shares of FSK for $59,070 on Mar 07. The Co-President now owns 17,095 shares after completing the transaction at $19.69 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Pietrzak Daniel, who serves as the Co-President and CIO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $19.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,300 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSK has reached a high of $23.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSK traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 281.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.79M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.68% stake in the company. Shares short for FSK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 4.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FSK is 2.56, which was 2.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.34. The current Payout Ratio is 819.57% for FSK, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $2.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $431.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $444M to a low estimate of $417.68M. As of the current estimate, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $364M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.9M, an increase of 11.10% less than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $423.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 49.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.