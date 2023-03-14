Is this a Prime Time To acquire Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) stock

After finishing at $17.17 in the prior trading day, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) closed at $16.30, down -5.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779267 shares were traded. LBAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LBAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On April 28, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $23.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hanson James E. II bought 1,400 shares for $19.07 per share. The transaction valued at 26,698 led to the insider holds 31,199 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lakeland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBAI has reached a high of $20.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 207.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 249.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LBAI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LBAI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 0.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.18. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for LBAI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2014 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $87.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.2M to a low estimate of $87.61M. As of the current estimate, Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.89M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.48M, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $366.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $356M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.71M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $377.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.6M and the low estimate is $376.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.