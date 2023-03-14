Is this a Prime Time To acquire Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) stock

The price of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) closed at $9.81 in the last session, down -2.58% from day before closing price of $10.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1566697 shares were traded. ORC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORC traded on average about 794.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 691.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ORC is 1.92, which was 0.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 18.70.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.36M to a low estimate of $13.7M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.4M, an estimated decrease of -66.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.76M, a decrease of -62.30% over than the figure of -$66.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.61M, down -25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.77M and the low estimate is $59.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.