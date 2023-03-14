Is this a Prime Time To acquire W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) stock

After finishing at $62.66 in the prior trading day, W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) closed at $60.23, down -3.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1977688 shares were traded. WRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WRB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On November 11, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $88.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $77 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 1,434 shares for $61.85 per share. The transaction valued at 88,692 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 4,566 shares of WRB for $283,092 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 4,566 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRB has reached a high of $76.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 276.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.26M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WRB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.25M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WRB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 7.80% for WRB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.06. EPS for the following year is $5.71, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.93B to a low estimate of $2.61B. As of the current estimate, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.95B, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.17B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.43B and the low estimate is $11.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.