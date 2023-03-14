It’s a good day to be an MarineMax Inc. (HZO) shareholder

In the latest session, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) closed at $28.96 down -6.70% from its previous closing price of $31.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577758 shares were traded. HZO stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.94.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MarineMax Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $52 from $53 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Moore Clint sold 5,000 shares for $33.07 per share. The transaction valued at 165,350 led to the insider holds 20,500 shares of the business.

Cashman Charles A sold 10,000 shares of HZO for $349,200 on Feb 24. The EVP & Chief Revenue Officer now owns 35,499 shares after completing the transaction at $34.92 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, White Rebecca, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,579 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider received 174,344 and left with 17,172 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarineMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZO has reached a high of $47.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HZO has traded an average of 484.47K shares per day and 446.86k over the past ten days. A total of 21.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.06M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HZO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 2.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.54% and a Short% of Float of 16.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.93. EPS for the following year is $6.24, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.71 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $690.26M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $713M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $669.49M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.