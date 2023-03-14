It’s a good day to be an The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $315.51, down -3.71% from its previous closing price of $327.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5653754 shares were traded. GS stock price reached its highest trading level at $326.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $314.54.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on February 08, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $420 from $390 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $370.14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 3,749 shares for $10.58 per share. The transaction valued at 39,664 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares of GS for $12,608 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 15,779,507 shares after completing the transaction at $8.51 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,362 shares for $8.59 each. As a result, the insider received 11,703 and left with 15,778,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GS has reached a high of $389.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $277.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 357.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 337.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GS traded 2.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 349.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 4.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.00, GS has a forward annual dividend rate of 10.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.55 and a low estimate of $6.35, while EPS last year was $10.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.92, with high estimates of $9.26 and low estimates of $5.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $40.35 and $27.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.14. EPS for the following year is $40.41, with 23 analysts recommending between $45.25 and $32.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $13.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.71B to a low estimate of $12.25B. As of the current estimate, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.93B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.47B, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.61B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.37B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.47B and the low estimate is $47.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.