It’s a good day to be an TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.74, down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $7.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662446 shares were traded. TRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.50.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Foley Robert bought 10,000 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 70,534 led to the insider holds 153,158 shares of the business.

Ginsberg Deborah J. bought 13,800 shares of TRTX for $99,223 on Nov 16. The insider now owns 91,616 shares after completing the transaction at $7.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRTX has reached a high of $12.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRTX traded 396.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 375.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.22M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 784.44k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.03, TRTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.89.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $34.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.8M to a low estimate of $31M. As of the current estimate, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.31M, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.17M, a decrease of -3.50% over than the figure of -$9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.07M, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.7M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.