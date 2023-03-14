It’s an appealing income play to consider Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

After finishing at $7.38 in the prior trading day, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) closed at $7.07, down -4.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2405697 shares were traded. CFFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CFFN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on April 09, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 31, 2011, Stifel Nicolaus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Stifel Nicolaus initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2011, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Barry Anthony S. bought 3,400 shares for $8.55 per share. The transaction valued at 29,070 led to the insider holds 42,477 shares of the business.

Jackson Rick C bought 2,500 shares of CFFN for $19,800 on Dec 15. The Executive Vice President now owns 146,638 shares after completing the transaction at $7.92 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Haag Natalie G., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 1,250 shares for $7.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,912 and bolstered with 67,591 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capitol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has reached a high of $10.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 788.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 790.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFFN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 3.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CFFN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.34, compared to 0.34 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 58.70% for CFFN, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $44.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.58M to a low estimate of $44.03M. As of the current estimate, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.1M, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.35M, a decrease of -13.30% less than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.05M, down -19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.46M and the low estimate is $177.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.