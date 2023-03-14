It’s an appealing income play to consider Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)

After finishing at $24.34 in the prior trading day, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) closed at $23.73, down -2.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2431399 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FYBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $30.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 244.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.48M. Shares short for FYBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.17M with a Short Ratio of 19.35M, compared to 17.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.