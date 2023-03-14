It’s an appealing income play to consider Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

After finishing at $42.75 in the prior trading day, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed at $41.45, down -3.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 989776 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SILK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 22, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Davis Andrew S. sold 3,868 shares for $47.74 per share. The transaction valued at 184,653 led to the insider holds 115,683 shares of the business.

Ruedy Richard sold 2,373 shares of SILK for $113,257 on Mar 06. The EVPClin&Reg.Affairs&QA now owns 145,483 shares after completing the transaction at $47.73 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Rogers Erica J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 18,043 shares for $47.10 each. As a result, the insider received 849,901 and left with 269,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $58.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 438.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 784.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.13M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SILK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 2.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$1.55.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $37.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.06M to a low estimate of $36.97M. As of the current estimate, Silk Road Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $28.27M, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.37M, an increase of 29.80% less than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.47M, up 34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $177.5M and the low estimate is $169M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.