It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) closed the day trading at $19.12 down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $19.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11539577 shares were traded. CLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 402.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13.60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Taylor Douglas C sold 42,000 shares for $21.25 per share. The transaction valued at 892,576 led to the insider holds 118,469 shares of the business.

GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA sold 8,700 shares of CLF for $197,145 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 87,353 shares after completing the transaction at $22.66 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 300 shares for $18.07 each. As a result, the insider received 5,421 and left with 96,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cleveland-Cliffs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $34.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLF traded about 11.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLF traded about 9.56M shares per day. A total of 516.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 508.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 35.52M with a Short Ratio of 34.04M, compared to 42.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CLF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $5.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.46B to a low estimate of $4.99B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.35B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.99B, a decrease of -16.30% less than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.74B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.44B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.07B and the low estimate is $17.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.