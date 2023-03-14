It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) closed the day trading at $38.01 down -4.57% from the previous closing price of $39.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984641 shares were traded. ESNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $43 from $54 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $44.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when PAULS DOUGLAS J sold 2,500 shares for $43.49 per share. The transaction valued at 108,725 led to the insider holds 26,575 shares of the business.

Gibbons Mary Lourdes sold 1,072 shares of ESNT for $48,240 on Feb 02. The SVP and Chief Legal Officer now owns 247,293 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Dutt Aditya, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $39.23 each. As a result, the insider received 235,380 and left with 23,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESNT has reached a high of $45.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESNT traded about 450.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESNT traded about 570.56k shares per day. A total of 106.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.53M. Insiders hold about 2.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESNT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.21M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

ESNT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.97 and $7.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.81. EPS for the following year is $6.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.77.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $245.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $254.11M to a low estimate of $234.94M. As of the current estimate, Essent Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $256.92M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.94M, a decrease of -5.20% less than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $239.83M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $974.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.