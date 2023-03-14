LU (Lufax Holding Ltd): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed at $1.92 in the last session, up 1.05% from day before closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26733439 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.04 from $3.52 previously.

On November 25, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.40 to $1.60.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 26.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3680.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LU traded on average about 16.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 4.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 40.75M with a Short Ratio of 28.74M, compared to 27.79M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Lufax Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.48B, an estimated decrease of -26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, a decrease of -18.50% over than the figure of -$26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.7B, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.19B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.