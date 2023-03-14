National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $36.80 in the prior trading day, National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) closed at $34.98, down -4.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578290 shares were traded. NBHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NBHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on September 20, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $40 from $36 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 20, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when LANEY G. TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares for $43.38 per share. The transaction valued at 433,800 led to the insider holds 215,023 shares of the business.

LANEY G. TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares of NBHC for $428,900 on Dec 13. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 225,023 shares after completing the transaction at $42.89 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, LANEY G. TIMOTHY, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $47.52 each. As a result, the insider received 475,200 and left with 235,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBHC has reached a high of $50.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 298.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 242.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.01M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NBHC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 828.93k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.79%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NBHC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.61, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.88. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.1 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $112.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.98M to a low estimate of $108.12M. As of the current estimate, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.03M, an estimated increase of 67.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.47M, an increase of 53.10% less than the figure of $67.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.96M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $457.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $435.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $449.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.66M, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $469.6M and the low estimate is $448.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.