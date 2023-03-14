Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) closed the day trading at $29.12 down -4.40% from the previous closing price of $30.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1838683 shares were traded. NOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1007.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares for $38.18 per share. The transaction valued at 7,514,969 led to the insider holds 7,796,757 shares of the business.

Akradi Bahram sold 55,000 shares of NOG for $2,106,819 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,696,353 shares after completing the transaction at $38.31 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Rowling Robert B., who serves as the Former 10% Owners of the company, sold 9,132 shares for $38.38 each. As a result, the insider received 350,486 and left with 7,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOG traded about 1.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOG traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 81.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.45M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 10.10M, compared to 6.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Dividends & Splits

NOG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.36, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.93 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.95 and $6.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.37. EPS for the following year is $9.64, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.66 and $7.96.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $391.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $452M to a low estimate of $364.87M. As of the current estimate, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $332.37M, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $450.13M, a decrease of -1.40% less than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $541.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.9M, up 243.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.