NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) closed the day trading at $30.88 down -2.37% from the previous closing price of $31.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4083710 shares were traded. NRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $37.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when HOBBY PAUL W bought 3,500 shares for $31.37 per share. The transaction valued at 109,795 led to the insider holds 89,320 shares of the business.

Donohue Elisabeth B bought 2,500 shares of NRG for $78,300 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 17,724 shares after completing the transaction at $31.32 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Cox Heather, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,571 shares for $31.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,204 and bolstered with 30,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NRG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRG has reached a high of $47.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRG traded about 4.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRG traded about 3.66M shares per day. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.25M. Shares short for NRG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.84M with a Short Ratio of 12.26M, compared to 14.48M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Dividends & Splits

NRG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.51, up from 1.23 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02. The current Payout Ratio is 28.80% for NRG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of -$6.39, while EPS last year was -$1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.3 and $2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.46. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.96 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $2.45B. As of the current estimate, NRG Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.05B, an estimated decrease of -56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.56B, a decrease of -55.00% over than the figure of -$56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.56B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.99B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.13B and the low estimate is $26.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.