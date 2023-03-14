RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) was $26.61 for the day, up 7.73% from the previous closing price of $24.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519194 shares were traded. RAPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RAPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On September 21, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on September 21, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when HO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares for $29.62 per share. The transaction valued at 148,100 led to the insider holds 25,532 shares of the business.

HO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares of RAPT for $150,000 on Jan 24. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 30,072 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, HO WILLIAM, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $25.56 each. As a result, the insider received 127,800 and left with 35,072 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 466.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has reached a high of $32.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.36.

Shares Statistics:

RAPT traded an average of 438.45K shares per day over the past three months and 484.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RAPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 3.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.42% and a Short% of Float of 12.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.94, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.07 and -$3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81M, down -57.30% from the average estimate.