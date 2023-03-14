Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) closed at $13.20 in the last session, down -3.44% from day before closing price of $13.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521485 shares were traded. SSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sasol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSL has reached a high of $28.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSL traded on average about 232.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 395.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 627.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 540.21M. Shares short for SSL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 847.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 867.98k on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SSL is 1.25, which was 0.95 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.