The name Evercore Inc. (EVR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) closed at $112.68 down -5.01% from its previous closing price of $118.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715511 shares were traded. EVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evercore Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $125 from $105 previously.

On October 27, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $106 to $109.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $99 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when BEATTIE RICHARD I sold 5,000 shares for $130.90 per share. The transaction valued at 654,482 led to the insider holds 22,453 shares of the business.

Klurfeld Jason sold 357 shares of EVR for $48,238 on Feb 15. The General Counsel now owns 32,476 shares after completing the transaction at $135.12 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Klurfeld Jason, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,231 shares for $133.00 each. As a result, the insider received 695,723 and left with 19,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evercore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVR has reached a high of $137.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVR has traded an average of 458.67K shares per day and 385.25k over the past ten days. A total of 38.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EVR is 2.88, from 2.45 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $3.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.73 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.45 and $9.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.91. EPS for the following year is $12.58, with 7 analysts recommending between $15.55 and $10.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $575.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $641.4M to a low estimate of $500M. As of the current estimate, Evercore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $728.32M, an estimated decrease of -21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $610.47M, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $672.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $548M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.27B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.