The name Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Portillo’s Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.89, down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $19.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1368613 shares were traded. PTLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 141.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $22.

On June 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on June 28, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Osanloo Michael bought 1,262 shares for $18.17 per share. The transaction valued at 22,931 led to the insider holds 169,086 shares of the business.

Waite Jill Francine bought 80 shares of PTLO for $1,454 on Nov 30. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 19,841 shares after completing the transaction at $18.17 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Scarpino Nicholas Anthony, who serves as the SVP Marketing & Off-Premises of the company, sold 21,500 shares for $25.38 each. As a result, the insider received 545,670 and left with 9,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Portillo’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has reached a high of $28.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTLO traded 736.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.75M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 4.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.52% and a Short% of Float of 14.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $155.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.9M to a low estimate of $151.86M. As of the current estimate, Portillo’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $138.91M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.28M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $588.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.95M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $672.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $687M and the low estimate is $652.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.