The name TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) closed at $11.14 up 3.63% from its previous closing price of $10.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 869932 shares were traded. TPVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $10 from $13 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14.50 to $13.50.

On December 01, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.50.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 01, 2022, with a $13.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Vogel Kimberley H bought 2,764 shares for $10.84 per share. The transaction valued at 29,966 led to the insider holds 2,764 shares of the business.

Fornelli Cynthia M. bought 1,000 shares of TPVG for $11,150 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 6,733 shares after completing the transaction at $11.15 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Mathieu Christopher M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $13.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 133,425 and bolstered with 35,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPVG has reached a high of $17.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TPVG has traded an average of 335.40K shares per day and 357.67k over the past ten days. A total of 35.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TPVG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TPVG is 1.60, from 1.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.11.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $32.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.6M to a low estimate of $31.8M. As of the current estimate, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s year-ago sales were $25.87M, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.25M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $116.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $117.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.39M, up 34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $144.51M and the low estimate is $133.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.