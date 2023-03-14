There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) can be one of them

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) closed the day trading at $38.09 up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $37.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660409 shares were traded. MAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAIN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On December 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when JACKSON JOHN EARL bought 3,000 shares for $36.45 per share. The transaction valued at 109,356 led to the insider holds 54,743 shares of the business.

Hyzak Dwayne L. sold 50,010 shares of MAIN for $2,122,689 on Mar 30. The CEO, SMD now owns 336,195 shares after completing the transaction at $42.45 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Magdol David L., who serves as the PRESIDENT, CIO AND SMD of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $42.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,122,260 and left with 333,140 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Main’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAIN has reached a high of $45.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAIN traded about 323.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAIN traded about 395.85k shares per day. A total of 77.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.73M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MAIN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 1.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

MAIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.70, up from 2.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.51.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $107.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.04M to a low estimate of $103.33M. As of the current estimate, Main Street Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $135.48M, an estimated decrease of -20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.63M, an increase of 36.80% over than the figure of -$20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $373.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $366.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $370.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.01M, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $448.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $470.87M and the low estimate is $436.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.