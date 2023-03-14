There are many powerful catalysts in the market: PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) can be one of them

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed the day trading at $62.98 down -3.92% from the previous closing price of $65.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072460 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDCE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 874.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On December 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when BROOKMAN BARTON R JR sold 2,000 shares for $66.23 per share. The transaction valued at 132,460 led to the insider holds 550,070 shares of the business.

Peterson Lynn A sold 7,000 shares of PDCE for $460,460 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 240,167 shares after completing the transaction at $65.78 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Meyers R Scott, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $66.77 each. As a result, the insider received 166,925 and left with 179,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDCE traded about 856.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDCE traded about 873.73k shares per day. A total of 90.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.21M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.50M, compared to 4.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Dividends & Splits

PDCE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $2.52, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.28, with high estimates of $3.74 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16 and $15.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.51. EPS for the following year is $14.82, with 13 analysts recommending between $20.14 and $9.58.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $856.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $981.3M to a low estimate of $812.7M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $854.64M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $871.56M, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $965.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $809M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 105.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.