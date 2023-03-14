There is a good chance Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) closed at $0.51 in the last session, up 0.55% from day before closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0028 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694807 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4906.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 812,500 led to the insider holds 1,250,000 shares of the business.

Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares of TCRT for $487,500 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 5,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6662, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1825.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCRT traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 935.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 223.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.56M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 24.18M with a Short Ratio of 23.56M, compared to 27.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.06% and a Short% of Float of 11.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.27.