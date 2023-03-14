There is a good chance Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) closed at $7.93 in the last session, up 0.13% from day before closing price of $7.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1895587 shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLNK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $18.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.B. Riley Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 17, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 143,634 shares for $10.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,552,684 led to the insider holds 1,884,433 shares of the business.

LEVINE JACK bought 10,000 shares of BLNK for $102,200 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 131,641 shares after completing the transaction at $10.22 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Hillo Aviv, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $18.45 each. As a result, the insider received 184,500 and left with 105,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $29.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLNK traded on average about 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.62M with a Short Ratio of 12.25M, compared to 13.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.84% and a Short% of Float of 25.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.87, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$2.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.24M to a low estimate of $16.45M. As of the current estimate, Blink Charging Co.’s year-ago sales were $7.95M, an estimated increase of 140.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.28M, an increase of 96.70% less than the figure of $140.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.94M, up 175.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.22M and the low estimate is $71.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.