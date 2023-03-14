There is a good chance Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $11.58 in the prior trading day, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) closed at $11.19, down -3.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3289177 shares were traded. CWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CWK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on November 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when MACKAY MICHELLE bought 3,500 shares for $14.64 per share. The transaction valued at 51,240 led to the insider holds 50,760 shares of the business.

Robinson Nathaniel sold 15,231 shares of CWK for $267,761 on Jun 03. The insider now owns 22,580 shares after completing the transaction at $17.58 per share. On May 31, another insider, TPG GP A, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,920,717 shares for $18.39 each. As a result, the insider received 53,697,382 and left with 34,832,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cushman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWK has reached a high of $21.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CWK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.71M with a Short Ratio of 14.53M, compared to 15.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 11.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s year-ago sales were $2.22B, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, a decrease of -8.80% over than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.89B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.55B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.