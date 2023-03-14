There is a good chance Envestnet Inc. (ENV) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) closed at $54.10 in the last session, down -4.50% from day before closing price of $56.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645232 shares were traded. ENV stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $71 from $63 previously.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $86.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when O’Brien Shelly sold 5,358 shares for $56.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,048 led to the insider holds 28,696 shares of the business.

Cooper Barry D. sold 1,290 shares of ENV for $72,792 on Aug 22. The SVP, Head of Accounting Mgmt. now owns 25,997 shares after completing the transaction at $56.43 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Crager William, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 920 shares for $53.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,487 and bolstered with 306,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENV has reached a high of $84.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENV traded on average about 492.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 410.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.79M. Shares short for ENV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 3.71M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 8.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $295.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $296.79M to a low estimate of $295M. As of the current estimate, Envestnet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.62M, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $310.84M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.