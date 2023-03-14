There is a good chance Progyny Inc. (PGNY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) closed at $31.37 in the last session, up 2.72% from day before closing price of $30.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813258 shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payson Norman sold 200 shares for $56.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,258 led to the insider holds 580,656 shares of the business.

Anevski Peter sold 1,041 shares of PGNY for $36,435 on Mar 08. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 223,901 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Anevski Peter, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 260 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 9,100 and left with 86,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 58.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $53.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGNY traded on average about 954.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.62M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 7.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $211.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.9M to a low estimate of $209.69M. As of the current estimate, Progyny Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.55M, an estimated increase of 66.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.16M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $66.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $235.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.78M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $786.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $782M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.62M, up 56.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.