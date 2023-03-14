There is a good chance Splunk Inc. (SPLK) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $90.62 in the prior trading day, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) closed at $89.42, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2113447 shares were traded. SPLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $86.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Steele Elisa sold 3,050 shares for $105.00 per share. The transaction valued at 320,250 led to the insider holds 14,481 shares of the business.

Morgan Scott sold 2,000 shares of SPLK for $202,080 on Mar 06. The SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec now owns 115,907 shares after completing the transaction at $101.04 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Morgan Scott, who serves as the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $88.13 each. As a result, the insider received 88,130 and left with 122,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $150.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.05M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 5.46M, compared to 8.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 37 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 42 analysts recommending between $3.86 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

34 analysts predict $1.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Splunk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $901.12M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $807.64M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $846.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $767.73M.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.