There Is Still Room For Brinker International Inc. (EAT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) closed the day trading at $34.49 down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $34.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1810074 shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 108.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $35 from $38 previously.

On December 12, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares for $40.51 per share. The transaction valued at 20,255 led to the insider holds 31,421 shares of the business.

Allen Wade sold 347 shares of EAT for $14,133 on Feb 08. The SVP, Chief Digital Officer now owns 24,763 shares after completing the transaction at $40.73 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Allen Wade, who serves as the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of the company, sold 3,537 shares for $39.94 each. As a result, the insider received 141,268 and left with 25,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $42.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EAT traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EAT traded about 950.48k shares per day. A total of 44.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.09M. Shares short for EAT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 3.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.39% and a Short% of Float of 13.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Brinker International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $980.4M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.45B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.