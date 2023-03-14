There Is Still Room For Datadog Inc. (DDOG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed the day trading at $66.24 up 1.69% from the previous closing price of $65.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7974864 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.99.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DDOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Pomel Olivier sold 85,637 shares for $72.79 per share. The transaction valued at 6,233,896 led to the insider holds 268,131 shares of the business.

Walters Sean Michael sold 3,138 shares of DDOG for $242,292 on Mar 06. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 138,636 shares after completing the transaction at $77.21 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Acocella Kerry, who serves as the General Counsel/Corp Secy of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $77.07 each. As a result, the insider received 192,680 and left with 47,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $159.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DDOG traded about 4.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DDOG traded about 5.22M shares per day. A total of 317.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.81M with a Short Ratio of 12.43M, compared to 14.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 32 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $449.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $481.3M to a low estimate of $445.26M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $326.2M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.76M, an increase of 32.70% less than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $501M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $438.5M.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 60.80% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.