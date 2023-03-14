There Is Still Room For Five9 Inc. (FIVN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) was $61.03 for the day, down -1.36% from the previous closing price of $61.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1278927 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Kozanian Panos sold 1,115 shares for $68.13 per share. The transaction valued at 75,965 led to the insider holds 112,674 shares of the business.

Mansharamani Leena sold 383 shares of FIVN for $26,094 on Mar 07. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 22,462 shares after completing the transaction at $68.13 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Burkland Daniel P., who serves as the Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 8,717 shares for $68.11 each. As a result, the insider received 593,741 and left with 138,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $121.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.56.

Shares Statistics:

FIVN traded an average of 1.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.34M. Shares short for FIVN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.47M, compared to 4.17M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.45% and a Short% of Float of 7.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $205M to a low estimate of $203.42M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.6M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $209.62M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $212.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.9M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $776M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $773.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $775.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $609.59M, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $900.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $910.61M and the low estimate is $896M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.