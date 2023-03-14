There Is Still Room For International Seaways Inc. (INSW) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) was $43.86 for the day, down -3.77% from the previous closing price of $45.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1004411 shares were traded. INSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INSW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 27, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Solon Derek G. sold 1,500 shares for $49.36 per share. The transaction valued at 74,037 led to the insider holds 30,648 shares of the business.

GREENBERG DAVID I sold 7,000 shares of INSW for $360,165 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 24,272 shares after completing the transaction at $51.45 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, WHEAT DOUGLAS D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,400 shares for $52.06 each. As a result, the insider received 905,860 and left with 45,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.50.

Shares Statistics:

INSW traded an average of 660.52K shares per day over the past three months and 939.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.34M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, INSW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.4 and a low estimate of $2.87, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $3.78 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.86 and $6.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $7.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.51 and $3.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $344.3M to a low estimate of $275.83M. As of the current estimate, International Seaways Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.67M, an estimated increase of 227.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.91M, an increase of 153.20% less than the figure of $227.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $870.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $802M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.55M, up 205.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $689.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.