There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

As of close of business last night, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock clocked out at $77.43, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $76.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734684 shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBRDK’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Wendling Brian J sold 3,210 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 304,950 led to the insider holds 11,368 shares of the business.

Green Richard R sold 3,270 shares of LBRDK for $296,880 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 8,814 shares after completing the transaction at $90.79 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, MALONE JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10 shares for $25.87 each. As a result, the insider received 259 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $142.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBRDK traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 803.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.28M. Insiders hold about 7.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.33% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 5.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $2.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.6 and $8.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.52. EPS for the following year is $7.77, with 3 analysts recommending between $10.18 and $6.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $254M. It ranges from a high estimate of $254M to a low estimate of $254M. As of the current estimate, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s year-ago sales were $248.96M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $973M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $959.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $966.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $988M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $998.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $967.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.