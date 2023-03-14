There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: WesBanco Inc. (WSBC).

As of close of business last night, WesBanco Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.45, down -3.85% from its previous closing price of $32.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666534 shares were traded. WSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.81.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WSBC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.Janney initiated its Neutral rating on September 06, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Knouse-Snyder Denise H bought 1,972 shares for $25.46 per share. The transaction valued at 50,205 led to the insider holds 1,972 shares of the business.

STEMLER KERRY M bought 500 shares of WSBC for $18,117 on Jan 30. The Director now owns 101,498 shares after completing the transaction at $36.23 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, STEMLER KERRY M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $36.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,045 and bolstered with 15,718 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WesBanco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSBC has reached a high of $41.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WSBC traded 154.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 177.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.39M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WSBC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 820.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 870.53k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.29, WSBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for WSBC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.28. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $130.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.8M to a low estimate of $129M. As of the current estimate, WesBanco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $107.71M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.97M, an increase of 18.50% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $539.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $534.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $479.31M, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $556M and the low estimate is $533.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.