There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding NOW Inc. (DNOW)

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) closed the day trading at $11.10 down -4.06% from the previous closing price of $11.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1428133 shares were traded. DNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNOW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 04, 2021, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NOW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNOW has reached a high of $14.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNOW traded about 646.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNOW traded about 793.37k shares per day. A total of 111.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.95M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNOW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $531.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $533M to a low estimate of $529M. As of the current estimate, NOW Inc.’s year-ago sales were $432M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $568M, an increase of 20.10% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $568M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.