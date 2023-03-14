There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

The closing price of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) was $1.52 for the day, up 1.33% from the previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1686639 shares were traded. TGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4450.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3293.

Shares Statistics:

TGB traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.06M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.5M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.63M to a low estimate of $70.82M. As of the current estimate, Taseko Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $77.23M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $301.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $324.97M, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.1M and the low estimate is $307.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.