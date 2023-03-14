This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Amplitude Inc. (AMPL)

In the latest session, Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) closed at $11.95 up 2.22% from its previous closing price of $11.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610018 shares were traded. AMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amplitude Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $20 previously.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On June 09, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $25.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on June 09, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Wong Catherine sold 3,515 shares for $14.34 per share. The transaction valued at 50,398 led to the insider holds 100,395 shares of the business.

Sarkis Ninos sold 2,523 shares of AMPL for $36,867 on Feb 16. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 83,891 shares after completing the transaction at $14.61 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD, who serves as the President of the company, sold 19,638 shares for $12.17 each. As a result, the insider received 239,079 and left with 967,394 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPL has reached a high of $21.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMPL has traded an average of 553.96K shares per day and 546.07k over the past ten days. A total of 113.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.75M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 4.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $63.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $64.5M to a low estimate of $63.02M. As of the current estimate, Amplitude Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.42M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.47M, an increase of 25.30% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.26M, up 41.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $292.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $303.9M and the low estimate is $284.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.