This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

As of close of business last night, GXO Logistics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $45.00, down -2.91% from its previous closing price of $46.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078663 shares were traded. GXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $60.

On December 01, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on December 01, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Ashe Gena L sold 2,120 shares for $52.73 per share. The transaction valued at 111,788 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Wilson Malcolm bought 4,174 shares of GXO for $183,531 on Nov 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 45,509 shares after completing the transaction at $43.97 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,167,500 shares for $48.35 each. As a result, the insider received 249,848,625 and left with 1,300,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has reached a high of $79.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GXO traded 907.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 629.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.97M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GXO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 5.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $2.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, GXO Logistics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.26B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.27B, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.94B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.05B and the low estimate is $9.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.