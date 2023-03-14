This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

As of close of business last night, Jack in the Box Inc.’s stock clocked out at $78.02, down -3.48% from its previous closing price of $80.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585394 shares were traded. JACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JACK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $100 previously.

On December 05, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $89 to $81.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when MURPHY MICHAEL W sold 1,390 shares for $83.26 per share. The transaction valued at 115,733 led to the insider holds 68,092 shares of the business.

Gretzema Chad sold 712 shares of JACK for $61,211 on Mar 09. The DEL TACO BRAND PRESIDENT now owns 11,454 shares after completing the transaction at $85.97 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, SUPER SARAH L, who serves as the SVP – CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER of the company, sold 1,534 shares for $87.13 each. As a result, the insider received 133,657 and left with 6,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jack’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JACK has reached a high of $94.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JACK traded 361.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 483.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.49M. Shares short for JACK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.94% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, JACK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 28.60% for JACK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.72 and $5.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.51. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.62 and $5.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $506.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $520.5M to a low estimate of $499.6M. As of the current estimate, Jack in the Box Inc.’s year-ago sales were $344.71M, an estimated increase of 47.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $380.58M, an increase of 18.10% less than the figure of $47.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $389.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.44M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.