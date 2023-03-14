This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Sprout Social Inc. (SPT)

In the latest session, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) closed at $57.61 up 1.02% from its previous closing price of $57.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646216 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sprout Social Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 375.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $99.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 20, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Howard Justyn Russell sold 20,000 shares for $64.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,280,903 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Walker Karen sold 8,000 shares of SPT for $511,301 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 42,158 shares after completing the transaction at $63.91 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Walker Karen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $64.56 each. As a result, the insider received 387,366 and left with 5,959 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $85.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPT has traded an average of 635.89K shares per day and 495.28k over the past ten days. A total of 55.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Shares short for SPT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.65M, compared to 4.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 10.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $69.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $69.9M to a low estimate of $69.8M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.27M, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.92M, an increase of 30.50% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.86M, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $336.9M and the low estimate is $311M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.