This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: TAL Education Group (TAL)

As of close of business last night, TAL Education Group’s stock clocked out at $6.80, down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $6.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5039133 shares were traded. TAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.94 to $6.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.30 to $4.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TAL traded 10.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 634.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.83M. Insiders hold about 83.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TAL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.14M with a Short Ratio of 32.37M, compared to 40.56M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $247.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $239.66M. As of the current estimate, TAL Education Group’s year-ago sales were $541.15M, an estimated decrease of -54.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.45M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of -$54.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.45M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, down -77.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.