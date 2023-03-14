Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) closed the day trading at $21.56 down -2.66% from the previous closing price of $22.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1065376 shares were traded. FFBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FFBC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 03, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $22 previously.

On February 01, 2021, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when DAVIS CLAUDE E sold 25,000 shares for $25.55 per share. The transaction valued at 638,675 led to the insider holds 75,906 shares of the business.

DAVIS CLAUDE E sold 25,000 shares of FFBC for $641,300 on Nov 02. The Chair of the Board now owns 104,906 shares after completing the transaction at $25.65 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Dennen Richard S, who serves as the Chief Corporate Banking Office of the company, sold 20,246 shares for $26.20 each. As a result, the insider received 530,498 and left with 93,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFBC has reached a high of $26.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FFBC traded about 311.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FFBC traded about 292k shares per day. A total of 93.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.93M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FFBC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Dividends & Splits

FFBC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02. The current Payout Ratio is 39.50% for FFBC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 06, 2001 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $205.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $211.7M to a low estimate of $201.4M. As of the current estimate, First Financial Bancorp.’s year-ago sales were $147.64M, an estimated increase of 39.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.2M, an increase of 22.30% less than the figure of $39.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $829.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $797.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $810M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $708.78M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $806.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $827.5M and the low estimate is $779.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.