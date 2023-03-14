Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

The closing price of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) was $10.87 for the day, down -4.06% from the previous closing price of $11.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1602421 shares were traded. TGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $20 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $9.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Keating Neal J bought 8,000 shares for $15.47 per share. The transaction valued at 123,760 led to the insider holds 9,080 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Triumph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGI has reached a high of $27.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.97.

Shares Statistics:

TGI traded an average of 971.95K shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.90M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TGI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 3.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TGI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $369M to a low estimate of $326.2M. As of the current estimate, Triumph Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $386.65M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.46M, a decrease of -11.70% less than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $315.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.