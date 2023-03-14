Update from Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS): A steady trajectory

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) closed the day trading at $4.71 up 4.67% from the previous closing price of $4.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3122089 shares were traded. HOUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOUS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $12 previously.

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 44,275 led to the insider holds 39,321 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of HOUS for $21,760 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 141,768 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has reached a high of $17.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.3322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7081.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOUS traded about 1.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOUS traded about 2.35M shares per day. A total of 109.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.38M. Shares short for HOUS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.73M with a Short Ratio of 14.47M, compared to 14.48M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.46% and a Short% of Float of 26.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated decrease of -28.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, a decrease of -23.40% over than the figure of -$28.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.98B, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.62B and the low estimate is $6.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.