Update from Globe Life Inc. (GL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) was $106.78 for the day, down -6.31% from the previous closing price of $113.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675490 shares were traded. GL stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 113.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $114 from $115 previously.

On September 22, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $138.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Kalmbach Thomas Peter sold 24,162 shares for $122.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,953,622 led to the insider holds 10,071 shares of the business.

Darden James Matthew sold 9,000 shares of GL for $1,096,057 on Mar 01. The Co-CEO now owns 25,070 shares after completing the transaction at $121.78 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, SVOBODA FRANK M, who serves as the Co-CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $121.36 each. As a result, the insider received 1,213,596 and left with 3,370 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Globe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GL has reached a high of $123.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.82.

Shares Statistics:

GL traded an average of 542.71K shares per day over the past three months and 549.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.15M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 972.25k with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.78, GL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 10.80% for GL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.57 and a low estimate of $2.23, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.46 and $9.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.11. EPS for the following year is $10.99, with 8 analysts recommending between $11.45 and $10.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Globe Life Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.21B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.9B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.