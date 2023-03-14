Update from KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): A steady trajectory

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) closed the day trading at $49.83 down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $50.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5910745 shares were traded. KKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KKR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $57 to $60.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares for $38.83 per share. The transaction valued at 295,108,000 led to the insider holds 37 shares of the business.

Sorkin David sold 40,000 shares of KKR for $2,217,648 on Mar 02. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 1,434,144 shares after completing the transaction at $55.44 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 32,842,183 shares for $9.41 each. As a result, the insider received 309,012,100 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $62.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KKR traded about 3.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KKR traded about 3.37M shares per day. A total of 862.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.43M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.48M with a Short Ratio of 11.82M, compared to 14.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

KKR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.62, up from 0.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.06. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.29 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, KKR & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated decrease of -27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, a decrease of -9.40% over than the figure of -$27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.83B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.12B and the low estimate is $8.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.