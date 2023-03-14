Update from LivaNova PLC (LIVN): A steady trajectory

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) closed the day trading at $40.84 down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $41.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590227 shares were traded. LIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $95.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when McDonald Damien sold 2,220 shares for $54.56 per share. The transaction valued at 121,123 led to the insider holds 83,749 shares of the business.

Moore Daniel Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of LIVN for $83,416 on Apr 01. The Director now owns 24,630 shares after completing the transaction at $83.42 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, McDonald Damien, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 2,784 shares for $81.50 each. As a result, the insider received 226,896 and left with 76,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIVN has reached a high of $88.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIVN traded about 478.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIVN traded about 754.63k shares per day. A total of 53.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.31M. Shares short for LIVN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.67 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $262.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $269.33M to a low estimate of $258.3M. As of the current estimate, LivaNova PLC’s year-ago sales were $270.1M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.