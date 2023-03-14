Update from Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR): A steady trajectory

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) closed the day trading at $22.07 down -3.79% from the previous closing price of $22.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078437 shares were traded. STR stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sitio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STR has reached a high of $33.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STR traded about 723.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STR traded about 905.6k shares per day. A total of 154.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.27M.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $105M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.7M to a low estimate of $98.2M. As of the current estimate, Sitio Royalties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $19.45M, an estimated increase of 439.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.24M, an increase of 692.90% over than the figure of $439.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $446M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.84M, up 386.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $743.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836M and the low estimate is $652M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.